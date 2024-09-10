10 September 2024

Football rumours: Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing move for Eberechi Eze

What the papers say

Eberechi Eze is catching the eye of two Premier League rivals. Manchester United are considering a move for the Crystal Palace winger next summer, according to the Manchester Evening News, while the Liverpool Echo reports Liverpool could move for the 26-year-old England international if Mohamed Salah, 32, does not sign a new deal at Anfield.

Manchester United want to offload another winger with Antony lined up for a loan move. The Sun reports Turkish side Fenerbahce are favourites to land the Brazilian, 24.

Chelsea are looking to move on Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 21. The Metro reports, via the Athletic, that he could join AEK Athens before the Greek transfer window shuts on Wednesday.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Adrien Rabiot: The France midfielder’s wage demands are too high for Manchester United after the 29-year-old left Juventus as a free agent, according to Football Insider.

Ben Davies: Turkish outlet Takvim reports Galatasaray want to sign the Wales defender, 31, from Tottenham before the Turkish transfer window closes on Friday.

