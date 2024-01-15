Football rumours: Liverpool could make move for Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson
What the papers say
Liverpool are reportedly ready to sell their 24-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for £20million, the Mirror reports, with the club now looking towards Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson as their replacement. The 23-year-old goalkeeper has played 27 games for the Black Cats this season.
The Daily Echo says that Bournemouth’s 29-year-old midfielder Joe Rothwell will have a medical at Southampton before he completes a loan move to the club.
Bournemouth face a battle to keep their 26-year-old Wales defender Chris Mepham, the Sun reports, with Premier League strugglers Sheffield United interested.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Leny Yoro: Lille’s 18-year-old defender is the subject of interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain, according to AS.
Serhou Guirassy: West Ham will be joined by Manchester United, Newcastle and AC Milan in pursuing the 27-year-old Stuttgart striker, Football Insider says.
