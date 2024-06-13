Football rumours: Liverpool defender Joe Gomez catches eye of Bayern Munich
What the papers say
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is being linked with a move to Germany, with the Daily Mirror writing that Bayern Munich are keen to sign the 27-year-old England international.
Chelsea are contemplating a new deal for 24-year-old Conor Gallagher, with the England midfielder wanted by both Aston Villa and Tottenham, according to the Guardian.
Fulham are eyeing Luton’s Teden Mengi as they look to bolster their centre-back options with at least two new additions following the departure of Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea, according to the Evening Standard.
Players to watch
Matty Cash: AC Milan have met with Aston Villa to discuss the Poland defender’s future. However, TalkSport says the 26-year-old’s £30 million price tag may prove problematic in negotiations.
Dominic Solanke: HITC reports that Chelsea are considering the Bournemouth striker as an option in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Max Kilman: West Ham are keen on the 27-year-old Wolves player, who could set the Hammers back £45 million in the next window, the Daily Mail reports.
