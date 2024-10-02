Football rumours: Liverpool eye Jarrad Branthwaite as potential January option
What the papers say
Liverpool are ready to throw their hat in the ring for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite in January, despite fierce rivals Manchester United also showing keen interest, the Daily Mail reports.
Also in the Daily Mail, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed rumours he would take over as the manager of the Germany national team.
Sweden international Alexander Isak is gearing up for contract talks with Newcastle, with the 25-year-old player’s future not yet set in stone with the Magpies, says the i.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Andres Iniesta: The former Barcelona midfielder – and World Cup winner with Spain in 2010 – 40, is expected to announce his retirement from football in the coming days, reports Goal.
Adam Wharton: Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is on the list to step in for Manchester City’s injured defensive midfielder Rodri in January, according to Caught Offside.
Ederson: Also in Caught Offside, 25-year-old Atalanta midfielder Ederson has been named as another option to cover Rodri’s absence.
