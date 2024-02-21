Football rumours: Liverpool interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi
Liverpool have identified Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as a transfer target this summer, the Telegraph reports. Manchester United are also interested in the 23-year-old.
In an effort to replace Kylian Mbappe, the i says Paris St Germain are interested in Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Barcelona midfielder Gavi.
Harry Kane: Football Transfers says Manchester United could once again try and lure the Bayern Munich striker and England captain to the club.
Gleison Bremer: Manchester United are also interested in the 26-year-old defender, currently at Juventus, who has been valued at £59.8million, Italian outlet Calciomercato says.
