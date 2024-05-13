Football rumours: Liverpool interested in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon
Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon is being linked with a return to Merseyside. The Daily Star reports Liverpool are keen on the 23-year-old, who moved from Everton last year.
The Daily Express reports Sweden striker Alexander Isak may see his transfer from Newcastle to Arsenal fall through if Gordon leaves.
Newcastle are eager to sign defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 26, on a free transfer, according to the Daily Mail. His contract at Fulham is set to expire at the end of June.
Luis Dias has watered down rumours he is set for a move to Paris St Germain. The Mirror reports the 27-year-old winger has “great years coming” at Liverpool.
Anthony Patterson: According to the Sun, the 24-year-old Sunderland goalkeeper looks set to receive a £8million bid from Sheffield United.
Douglas Lukjanciks : The 16-year-old Everton academy star has piqued significant interest, with the Sun claiming that Manchester City may pay up to £10million for the English goalkeeper.
