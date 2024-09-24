24 September 2024

Football rumours: Liverpool join race for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson

By NewsChain Sport
What the papers say

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson.  According to the Sun, the Red Devils have added the 27-year-old United States international to their wishlist and could try to sign him as early as January. Liverpool, meanwhile, are searching for a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson and are also looking at Robinson, who joined the Cottagers in 2020 from Wigan for £2million.

Barcelona will hold emergency talks to decide whether they need to bring in a free agent goalkeeper to replace the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to ESPN. The 32-year-old Germany international is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery on Monday.

LaLiga regulations would allow Barca to sign a free agent outside the transfer window due to the long-term nature of Ter Stegen’s injury.

Sunderland are hoping to sign Republic of Ireland striker Aaron Connolly, the Sun reports. The 24-year-old former Brighton hitman has been without a club since being released by Hull over the summer. He scored eight goals for the Tigers last season, but was not offered a contract extension.

Talks are progressing between Sunderland and Connolly’s representatives, with both parties hopeful the striker could be signed within the week.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Murillo: The Nottingham Forest defender has piqued the interest of Real Madrid. HITC reports the Spanish club could face competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich for the 22-year-old Brazilian’s signature.

Angel Gomes: The Lille and England midfielder has attracted interest from Newcastle, Manchester United and Tottenham, according to GiveMeSport. The 24-year-old moved to France in 2020 after coming through the youth ranks at Old Trafford.

