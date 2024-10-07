Football rumours: Liverpool line up contract talks with Quansah and Konate
What the papers say
Liverpool are moving forward in their bid to keep hold of two defenders. The Daily Mirror reports that contract talks are ongoing with Jarell Quansah, 21, and France centre-back Ibrahima Konate, 25.
Across the city, Everton are also hoping to keep hold of an international star. The i reports the club will look to hold fresh contract talks with England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 27, if the takeover bid by the Friedkin Group is approved.
Paul Pogba is in talks to end his second spell at Juventus, reports the Daily Mail. The 31-year-old France midfielder is looking for a fresh start after having his doping ban reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Gary O’Neil will be given time to turn around Wolves’ fortunes after their poor start to the season. The Daily Telegraph said the club is not planning to sack their manager despite losing six of their opening seven Premier League games.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Real Madrid may target the England right-back, 26, in January rather than wait for his Liverpool contract to end in the summer after Spain defender Dani Carvajal, 32, sustained a serious knee injury, according to Spanish outlet Sport.
Xavi: The former Barcelona manager is seen as an option to lead a reconstruction project if Erik ten Hag leaves Manchester United, reports El Nacional in Spain.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox