Football rumours: Liverpool target Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi

By NewsChain Sport
03 October 2024

What the papers say

Liverpool could target Borussia Dortmund’s 22-year-old winger Karim Adeyemi, The Sun reports. The Merseyside club could be looking to the attacker as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. Liverpool would need to pay around £42.6million to land the young talent. But Adeyemi has indicated he is looking to stay put, having signed a contract at Dortmund until 2027.

Sir Alex Ferguson could back Massimiliano Allegri to take the head coaching job at Manchester United should Erik ten Hag leave after a rocky start to the season. The Daily Express reports the Italian coach is on the hunt for a new job, but would face strong competition if he were to take over the reins at Old Trafford. He recently parted way with Juventus after three seasons – his second spell with the club.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has “no regrets” after turning down the chance to join Liverpool, the Daily Mirror reports. A move seemed imminent after the Reds’ bid surfaced earlier this summer, but the 25-year-old opted to stay put. He told reporters his decision was “the best thing”.

Players to watch

Florian Wirtz: Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the clubs vying for the 21-year-old’s signature, according to German outlet Blid.

Jonathan David: Arsenal will face competition from AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan for the 24-year-old Canada forward. Football Insider reports there is “huge clamour” for the attacker after a hot start to the season.

