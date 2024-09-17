Football rumours: Liverpool target England new boy Angel Gomes
What the papers say
Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing England new boy Angel Gomes. The Liverpool Echo reports that Reds scouts watched the 24-year-old make his senior international debut against Finland earlier this month.
The former Manchester United midfielder is out of contract at Lille next summer and a return to the Premier League looks increasingly likely, with Tottenham and Newcastle also linked.
Crystal Palace and Ipswich are both eyeing Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell. The Sun suggests both clubs could make a move for the defender, who almost left Stamford Bridge over the summer. The former Leicester player is said to be concerned about the lack of game time he is likely to get in west London and is open to a move away.
Players to watch
Omar Marmoush: The 25-year-old is keen to join a Premier League club, with reports suggesting the Egyptian striker has attracted the attention of Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and West Ham.
Amad Diallo: Manchester United are expected to offer the winger a new long-term contract in the coming months. The Manchester Evening News reports that his current deal ends this summer.
