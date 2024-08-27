Football rumours: Liverpool weigh up late Federico Chiesa bid

What the papers say

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a late bid for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa. The Mirror reports the 26-year-old would be available for a reduced price as new Juventus manager Thiago Motta has made it clear the attacker is not part of his plans. The right-sided forward made a name for himself after helping Italy win Euro 2020. After a ligament injury in 2022, he returned to form with nine goals in 33 Serie A appearances last term.

Victor Osimhen could snub a move to Saudi Arabia in favour of Chelsea, the i reports. The Nigeria striker appeared set to join Al-Ahli after Napoli agreed to a deal. But now it is reported Osimhen will wait and see what offers come in before the European transfer window closes. Chelsea and French giants Paris Saint-Germain both have a longstanding interest in the 25-year-old.

Raheem Sterling could be open to a move to Manchester United, the Telegraph reports. But the England striker will not enter negotiations with other clubs until he has held further contract discussions with Chelsea. It is reported discussions could centre around whether or not Chelsea would pay some of his salary in the event of a loan move. The winger could earn some £40 million over the coming three seasons if he stays at Stamford Bridge

The Guardian reports Newcastle have renewed efforts to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. Magpies boss Eddie Howe is reportedly a long-time admirer of the England Under-21 international, having first put forward a £15m bid in June. Reports suggest Newcastle have returned to the negotiating table with a potential loan deal with an obligation to buy believed to be under discussion.

James Ward-Prowse: Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move for the West Ham midfielder, according to Football Insider. The 29-year-old is not in the plans of new Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui following their busy off-season. West Ham are reportedly open to discussions before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

Tom Cannon: The Republic of Ireland striker could be leaving Leicester. The Irish Independent says Sheffield United and Luton have both expressed interest in the 21-year-old. Cannon was left out of the Leicester squad that faced Fulham at the weekend.