Football rumours: Man City target Martin Zubimendi wants to stay in Spain
What the papers say
Manchester City look like being frustrated in their interest in Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi. The Daily Mirror reports the 25-year-old has repeated his wish to remain at Real Sociedad.
Marseille have emerged as contenders to sign Paul Pogba when his ban for a doping offence ends, according to the Daily Mirror. The France midfielder, 31, can play again in March with his time at Juventus seemingly over.
Former Newcastle midfielder Hugo Viana is among the candidates to become Manchester City’s new sporting director. The Daily Mirror reports the 41-year-old is among the options to replace Txiki Begiristain at the end of the season.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Randal Kolo Muani: Manchester United are lining up a £58.6million bid for Paris St-Germain’s 25-year-old France forward, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.
William Saliba: The Arsenal and France defender, 23, is sign as a “top priority” by Real Madrid in 2025 with French outlet Le 10 Sport reporting they have already been in contact with the player.
