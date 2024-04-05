05 April 2024

Football rumours: Man Utd and Liverpool target Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

By NewsChain Sport
05 April 2024

What the papers say

Manchester United and Liverpool have both declared their interest in Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, but the 22-year-old has reportedly told his manager that he would prefer a move to Italian club AC Milan, the Mirror reports. Zirkzee has scored 10 goals and produced three assists in 28 games for Bologna in Serie A this season.

Manchester United are also interested in 26-year-old Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa to help bolster their defence, according to Football Transfers. Konsa has played 28 Premier League games for Villa this season.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has attracted some interest from West Ham, who has a release clause in his contract of £8.6million, the Sun says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Federico Valverde: Liverpool are hoping to sign Real Madrid’s Uruguayan 25-year-old midfielder who is worth around £150million, according to TeamTalk.

Mikayil Faye: Arsenal are looking to match Manchester United’s bid for the 19-year-old Barcelona centre-back, Calciomercato reports.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Passengers jump into sea to escape ferry fire in Gulf of Thailand

world news

Killer whale calf stranded in Canadian lagoon will be airlifted out to be reunited with pod

world news

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years kills at least seven

world news