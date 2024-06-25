Football rumours: Man Utd to meet release clause for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee
What the papers say
Sky Sports reports that Manchester United are expected to meet the 40 million euros (£33.9 million) release clause for 23-year-old Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.
United plan to fund Zirkzee’s signing by selling 22-year-old forward Mason Greenwood, reports i Sport, with Italian clubs Juventus, Lazio and Napoli in the race to sign the £30m-rated player.
The Liverpool Echo also reports that the Old Trafford giants will make another bid to sign 21-year-old England defender Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Victor Osimhen: Napoli will consider offers in the region of 100m euros (£85 million) for the 25-year-old Nigeria striker, says Calciomercato.
Archie Gray: Borussia Dortmund are eyeing Leeds’ teenage England Under-21s midfielder, writes Bild.
Jonathan David: Tottenham have commenced talks with representatives for the 24-year-old Lille and Canada forward, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea, according to Football Insider.
