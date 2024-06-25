25 June 2024

Football rumours: Man Utd to meet release clause for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

By NewsChain Sport
25 June 2024

What the papers say

Sky Sports reports that Manchester United are expected to meet the 40 million euros (£33.9 million) release clause for 23-year-old Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

United plan to fund Zirkzee’s signing by selling 22-year-old forward Mason Greenwood, reports i Sport, with Italian clubs Juventus, Lazio and Napoli in the race to sign the £30m-rated player.

The Liverpool Echo also reports that the Old Trafford giants will make another bid to sign 21-year-old England defender Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Victor Osimhen: Napoli will consider offers in the region of 100m euros (£85 million) for the 25-year-old Nigeria striker, says Calciomercato.

Archie Gray: Borussia Dortmund are eyeing Leeds’ teenage England Under-21s midfielder, writes Bild.

Jonathan David: Tottenham have commenced talks with representatives for the 24-year-old Lille and Canada forward, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea, according to Football Insider.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police chief who lied with ‘arrogant temerity’ is dismissed without notice

news

Just Stop Oil activists bailed after Stonehenge sprayed with orange paint

news

Tory campaign director takes leave of absence amid election betting ‘scandal’

news