23 July 2024

Football rumours: Manchester City eye Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze

By NewsChain Sport
23 July 2024

What the papers say

Manchester City are considering a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, according to the Daily Mirror. The England international playmaker has also attracted interest from Tottenham. The Mirror says the 26-year-old has a release clause of £60million plus add-ons.

The Guardian reports Aston Villa are eyeing 24-year-old Portugal and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix after agreeing to sell Moussa Diaby, 25, to Al-Ittihad for £50m.

Newcastle have held emergency talks with manager Eddie Howe amid speculation he may take over the England job. The Telegraph reports the club held ‘clear-the-air’ discussions after Howe sparked alarm with comments about restructuring.

And Arsenal are hoping to strike a deal with Crystal Palace in a bid to sign Marc Guehi this summer. Metro reports the club are offering striker Eddie Nketiah, 25, in exchange for the 24-year-old England centre-back.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho: Paris St Germain are reportedly keen on the Manchester United winger. The 24-year-old is also said to be open to the idea of a French move, according to Foot Mercato.

Noussair Mazraoui: Sky Sports Germany reports West Ham and Manchester United are both considering a move for the 26-year-old Bayern Munich and Morocco defender.

