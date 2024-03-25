Football rumours: Manchester City join clubs tracking Jarrad Branthwaite
Manchester City are the latest club to track Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, according to the Daily Mail. They join city rivals Manchester United, Tottenham and Real Madrid in following the 21-year-old.
United have also been linked with another defender in the summer. The Daily Mail says they could make a bid for Senegal youngster Mikayil Faye, 19, from Barcelona.
The Daily Star says Scott McTominay is going nowhere, despite being linked with a move away from Old Trafford. The club plan to offer the Scotland midfielder, 27, an improved contract.
Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 24, is being watched by Arsenal, reports the Daily Star. He may be available as Nottingham Forest look to balance their books.
Conor Gallagher: Tottenham are looking to make a summer bid in excess of £30million for Chelsea’s England midfielder, reports Football Insider.
Mason Greenwood: Juventus are looking at the Manchester United forward, 22, who is on loan at Getafe in Spain, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.
