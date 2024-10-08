Football rumours: Manchester United consider options to replace Erik ten Hag
What the papers say
The future of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, 54, continues to be the centre of speculation ahead of a Tuesday meeting between club executives. The Guardian reports that former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, 48, could step up from his assistant’s role if a change is made.
Thomas Tuchel is being lined up as a possible replacement for Ten Hag, according to the Manchester Evening News. The former Chelsea and Paris St Germain manager, 51, left Bayern Munich in May.
Mario Balotelli could be handed a fresh chance to extend his career at Torino. The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker, 34, is without a club but The Sun reports he could be handed a temporary deal after the Italian outfit’s captain Duvan Zapata suffered a serious knee injury.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Leroy Sane: Newcastle will target the Germany winger when his contract expires at Bayern Munich in the summer, reports Football Insider.
Omar Marmoush: Liverpool are keen on the Eintracht Frankfurt and Egypt striker Omar Marmoush, according to Sky Germany.
