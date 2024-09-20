20 September 2024

Football rumours: Manchester United eye Leon Goretzka as midfield replacement

By NewsChain Sport
What the papers say

Leon Goretzka has emerged as a possible target for Manchester United. The Manchester Evening News reports the Bayern Munich midfielder, 29, could be an option with the future of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, both 32, in doubt.

Inter Milan are looking to sign Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to the Daily Mirror. The 25-year-old Japan defender is likely to cost £25million in January.

Newcastle are keeping tabs on a young striker dubbed the next Erling Haaland, reports the Daily Mail. West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Brentford also interested in the £25m-rated 18-year-old Norwegian forward Sindre Walle Egeli.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Viktor Gyokeres: Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris St Germain are heading the pursuit to take the Sweden forward, 26, from Sporting in Lisbon, reports Caught Offside.

Gleison Bremer: Teamtalk says Liverpool see the Juventus and Brazil centre-back, 27, as a replacement for Virgil van Dijk, 33.

