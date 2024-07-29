29 July 2024

Football rumours: Manchester United eye swap deal options for Jadon Sancho

By NewsChain Sport
29 July 2024

What the papers say

Manchester United could target one of three Paris St Germain players as part of a swap deal to meet their £50million valuation of forward Jadon Sancho, 24. According to the Daily Express, French right-back Nordi Mukiele, 26, Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, 23, and 29-year-old Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar are the potential options.

The Red Devils have also agreed a fee for Bayern Munich right back Noussair Mazraoui, according to the Guardian. But the Red Devils may need to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who has been linked with West Ham – in order to finance the move.

Kieran Trippier has been told Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants to keep him, according to The Times. The England full-back, 33, has a year left on his contract and has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

West Ham could make a fresh offer for Aston Villa’s Colombia striker Jhon Duran, according to the Standard. Villa want £40million for the 20-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

David De Gea: Serie A side Genoa are interested in the former Manchester United goalkeeper, according to Football Italia. The Spaniard has been without a club since leaving Old Trafford in the summer of 2023.

Federico Chiesa: Chelsea have been in touch with Juventus about the Italy forward, 26, reports Team Talk.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Andy Murray and Dan Evans pull off stunning fightback to stave off the Scot’s retirement

sport

Father of diver ‘incredibly proud’ after GB pair secure first Paris medal

news

Crowds gather in central London for Tommy Robinson protest and counter-march

news