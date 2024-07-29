Football rumours: Manchester United eye swap deal options for Jadon Sancho
What the papers say
Manchester United could target one of three Paris St Germain players as part of a swap deal to meet their £50million valuation of forward Jadon Sancho, 24. According to the Daily Express, French right-back Nordi Mukiele, 26, Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, 23, and 29-year-old Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar are the potential options.
The Red Devils have also agreed a fee for Bayern Munich right back Noussair Mazraoui, according to the Guardian. But the Red Devils may need to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who has been linked with West Ham – in order to finance the move.
Kieran Trippier has been told Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants to keep him, according to The Times. The England full-back, 33, has a year left on his contract and has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.
West Ham could make a fresh offer for Aston Villa’s Colombia striker Jhon Duran, according to the Standard. Villa want £40million for the 20-year-old.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
David De Gea: Serie A side Genoa are interested in the former Manchester United goalkeeper, according to Football Italia. The Spaniard has been without a club since leaving Old Trafford in the summer of 2023.
Federico Chiesa: Chelsea have been in touch with Juventus about the Italy forward, 26, reports Team Talk.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox