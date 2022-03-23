23 March 2022

Football rumours: Manchester United interview Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United have interviewed Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag in their search for a replacement for Ralf Rangnick, the Daily Mail reports. The 52-year-old apparently had an interview on Monday, but the Old Trafford club are also looking to speak to Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique. High hopes for a deal with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel have died down.

The same paper says West Ham will demand a record transfer fee of £150million to sell midfielder Declan Rice in the summer. After losing a battle to persuade the 23-year-old to stay, the club is setting the bar high for compensation. Meanwhile, Rice remains linked with a potential move to Manchester United as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

Newcastle have apparently stepped up a bid to sign 23-year-old Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly. The Daily Express reports that the Magpies are willing to offer £12m. The former England Under-21 international is reportedly one of Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s biggest targets in his mission to save the club from relegation from the Premier League.

Muhammed Kerem: Turkish publication Aksam says Arsenal and Tottenham are both monitoring the 23-year-old Galatasaray winger.

Raphinha: The 25-year-old Brazil forward has rejected a first offer for a new contract at Leeds, according to Brazilian publication UOL.

