Football rumours: Manchester United turn down Fulham bid for Scott McTominay
What the papers say
Manchester United have rejected a bid for Scott McTominay from Fulham, the Daily Mail reports. The midfielder is said to have also attracted interest from Galatasaray and has one year left on his United contract, though the club can extend it for another 12 months.
The Telegraph reports Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is among the candidates being considered to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager. The Australian is reportedly highly rated by Football Association technical director John McDermott, who has “closely followed” Postecoglou’s career from Australia to Japan and the UK.
The Sun says Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is being targeted by Premier League rivals West Ham. Nelson has apparently told the club he is considering a move this summer.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Amadou Onana: Sky News Sport says Everton’s Amadou Onana could complete his move to Aston Villa by the weekend. A medical will likely begin on Saturday when the midfielder returns from a post-Euro 2024 break.
Riccardo Calafiori: Bologna have asked Calafiori to attend pre-season training after a breakdown in negotiations with Arsenal, Football ltalia reports. According to the reports, the clubs are at a standstill over Calafiori’s valuation.
