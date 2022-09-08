08 September 2022

Football rumours: Manchester United turn to renewal for Marcus Rashford

By NewsChain Sport
08 September 2022

What the papers say

Manchester United are ready to open talks with 24-year-old striker Marcus Rashford over a new contract after he impressed with his start to the season, according to The Sun.

The same paper reports 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is expected to leave his team as a free agent next summer.

The Sun also reports Thomas Tuchel was shocked by his sacking at Chelsea and “pleaded” for more time.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Juan Mata: Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk reports the 34-year-old former Manchester United player is set to join Galatasaray.

Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace have offered a new contract to the reported Arsenal and Chelsea target, according to the Sun.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos