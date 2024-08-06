Football rumours: Marc Guehi keen on Newcastle move

What the papers say

Newcastle are closing in on a deal to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, the Telegraph reports. Talks between the two clubs have “progressed,” with a deal worth more than £60million on the table. The England international is said to be keen on the move and reports suggest he’s urging his representatives to finalise the move.

Liverpool’s chances of signing Federico Chiesa have risen, with new Juventus boss Thiago Motta revealing the attacker is “surplus to requirements”. The Daily Mirror reports that could give Liverpool, who are long-term admirers of Chiesa, the chance to revive their interest.

West Ham’s hopes of signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka have taken a hit after the 26-year-old demanded a multi-million-pound pay-off from Manchester United. The Sun reports the Hammers are willing to meet United’s £18million fee for the defender but they cannot afford his wage. While Wan-Bissaka is open to a move, reports suggest he has no big desire to leave Old Trafford and refuses to “sell himself short”.

The Telegraph reports Leeds will make an opening £7 million offer for Norwich winger Jonathan Rowe. Leeds boss Daniel Farke is reportedly keen on the move and the two clubs have held preliminary talks. The England Under-21 international made his Premier League debut in 2021 after coming through Norwich’s academy.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manu Kone: The 23-year-old midfielder could be making a move to England, with HITC reporting that he’s been offered to a host of Premier League Clubs. Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Fulham have all been approached about the Borussia Monchengladbach player, with all four clubs showing interest.

Kieron Bowie: Sky Sports reports Hibernian are in talks to sign the Fulham forward. It’s understood the Scottish club wants to strike a permanent deal for the 21-year-old, who currently has one year left on his contract.