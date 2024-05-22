Football rumours: Mauricio Pochettino quickly lined up for new job
What the papers say
Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from Chelsea has kicked off the summer managerial merry-go-round. The Evening Standard reports Manchester United and Bayern Munich could provide a new job for the Argentinian, 52.
Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness, Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and Leicester’s Enzo Maresca are among the names linked with the Chelsea vacancy by The Daily Telegraph. The Guardian reports that Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Burnley’s Vincent Kompany are among other options being considered.
Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, 23, is a potential target for Manchester United. The Daily Mail said United could move for the England defender if they are unable to agree a deal for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, 21.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Antonio Silva: Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have been in touch with Benfica about the 20-year-old Portugal centre-back, according to Caught Offside.
Andrea Cambiaso: Tottenham have joined Aston Villa in tracking the Italy defender, 24, who is valued at £34million by Juventus, reports Italian outlet Calciomercato.
