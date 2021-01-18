Football rumours from the media

Paul Pogba and Georginio Wijnaldum
By NewsChain Sport
7:19am, Mon 18 Jan 2021
What the papers say

Juventus want to sign midfielder Paul Pogba from Manchester United in the summer because they believe the timing will ensure the Red Devils have lowered their price for the France international. The Express, citing Italian outlet Calciomercato, says the 27-year-old will soon be back in Turin despite his United contract not expiring until summer 2022.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will refuse an effort to keep him at Anfield and will instead move to Spain, according to the Mirror. The switch from Liverpool to Barcelona is due to the Holland international’s desire to play with some of his national team-mates, the paper says.

West Ham are considering a move for Montpellier’s Gaetan Laborde. The Telegraph reports the Hammers want the striker to bolster their attack for the second half of their campaign. David Moyes’ side are considering paying £16million for the 26-year-old, who has scored three goals in his last seven appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Morgan Sanson could be heading to Aston Villa, reports the Mail. The paper says Villa have begun talks with Marseille about securing the services of the 26-year-old French midfielder.

Dele Alli, right, during the FA Cup tie at Marine (PA Wire)

Dele Alli: The 24-year-old wants to leave Tottenham for Paris St Germain but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports negotiations are “proving difficult”.

Jack Wilshere: The 29-year-old former Arsenal and England midfielder could find a home at Bournemouth, the club has told talkSPORT.

