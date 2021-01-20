Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Danny Ings, the former Burnley and Liverpool man, is holding off on signing a new deal with his current side Southampton as he wants to be playing in the Champions League, the Daily Telegraph says. The striker saw his playing time at Anfield limited by injuries and was initially loaned out to the Saints from Liverpool, going on to score 29 goals in 51 appearances for the club.

Romelu Lukaku will not be joining Manchester City despite rumours linking the pair, writes the Daily Express. The 27-year-old had been touted as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero, but the Belgian, currently at Inter Milan, does not want to play for Pep Guardiola’s outfit.

Arsenal will not be signing Emi Buendia during the transfer window, with Norwich saying they will be holding on to their 24-year-old Argentine midfielder, writes the Independent.

Emi Buendia will remain with the Canaries (PA Wire)

The Premier League could beckon for Martin Odegaard after rumours he is keen on leaving Real Madrid on loan, writes the Daily Mail. The Norwegian has only played three games at Madrid all season.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is due to sign for Crystal Palace on a loan deal, but the Eagles will be forced to buy the Mainz striker if he plays more than 15 Premier League matches, writes the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Nicolo Barella: Both Liverpool and Tottenham are keen on signing the Inter midfielder, writes Calciomercato.

David Alaba: Real Madrid are said to be close to announcing the signing of the 28-year-old, but Liverpool and Barcelona will both try to disrupt the deal, says Sport1.

Emile Smith Rowe: Arsenal will look to keep hold of their 20-year-old attacker by offering him a new £40,000-a-week deal, writes the Daily Mail.