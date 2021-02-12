Football rumours from the media

Mohamed Salah and Jose Mourinho
Mohamed Salah and Jose Mourinho
By NewsChain Sport
7:20am, Fri 12 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

What the papers say

The managerial merry-go-round might not be starting up just yet, with the Daily Mirror reporting that Jose Mourinho‘s job at Tottenham is safe despite a recent run of bad results. Spurs beat West Brom last weekend but face a tricky game against Manchester City on Saturday.

Bayern Munich are the latest club to have expressed an interest in signing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, says the Sun. Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keen on the Egyptian, but Jurgen Klopp’s side will fight to retain the 28-year-old, who is under contract until 2023.

TODO: define component type factbox

Leeds will face competition for the signing of Sampdoria’s Mikkel Damsgaard, reports the Daily Star. The 20-year-old is also wanted by Southampton and West Ham.

Manchester United and Liverpool are both reportedly interested in the signature of Sporting’s Pedro Goncalves, but will have to fork out £53million for the central midfielder, writes the Daily Star.

The Old Trafford club are considering the futures of a number of players, according to the Manchester Evening News. United are considering whether to renew the deals of Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata, while the paper says Sergio Romero will be leaving in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Luka Modric: The Croatia midfielder will be looking to stay at Real Madrid and will even accept a drop in his wages, Mundo Deportivo says.

TODO: define component type factbox

Hakim Ziyech: The Chelsea winger is wanted by both AC Milan and Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

Oliver Skipp: The 20-year-old forms part of Tottenham’s first-team plans after impressing during his loan spell at Norwich, according to Football Insider.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Gossip

PA