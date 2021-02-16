Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Swansea manager Steve Cooper is being eyed as a replacement for Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace, The Sun reports. The 73-year-old Hodgson’s contract expires in June, an the Eagles are considering replacements. While they have had an eye on Sean Dyche, he is likely to sign a new deal with Burnley. Aside from some impressive work with Swansea, the 41-year-old Cooper makes appeal as a former ex-England under-17 coach with a strong knowledge of up-and-coming players.

Norwich have told Bayern Munich they will need to spend £30-35million to sign their English defender Max Aarons, Sky Sports reports. Bayern’s interest in the 21-year-old has been strong and persistent, and the German club are eager to have him in the summer. Norwich, currently on top in the Championship, are keen to make the most of any Aarons transfer as they eye another return to the Premier League.

Chelsea v Bayern Munich – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Stamford Bridge (PA Archive)

Chelsea have offered a contract to Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, 90Min reports. The 28-year-old Austrian’s contract with the Bundesliga giants expires at the end of the season and he is free to speak with other clubs. No other Premier League outfit has offered him a deal as yet.

Teenaged American striker Matthew Hoppe is catching the attention of some major English clubs, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City said to be monitoring the 19-year-old, 90Min reports. Hoppe has been a stand-out amid Schalke’s seemingly doomed bid to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga this season, scoring five goals in just eight league starts. Hoppe was upgraded to his first professional contract only this month, now scouts from those aforementioned Premier League giants are monitoring him.

Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium (PA Wire)

Southampton are keen to sign Ligue 1 side Angers’ French midfielder Angelo Fulgini, Le10 Sport reports. The Saints attempted to sign the 24-year-old in January but missed out, but are said to be preparing a revised bid for the summer. Fulgini has been a valuable member of the side this season at 10th-placed Angers, chiming in with four goals and two assists.

Players to watch

Jamal Musiala: The 17-year-old England under-21 midfielder is set to sign a new five-year deal with Bayern Munich, The Guardian reports.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa – Premier League – AMEX Stadium (PA Wire)

Ezri Konsa: Liverpool are interested in signing the 23-year-old Aston Villa defender, according to Athletic.

Omar Richards: Reading’s 17-year-old defender could be off to join Musiala at Bayern, Kicker reports.