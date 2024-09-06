Football rumours: Mohamed Salah set for Liverpool contract talks
What the papers say
Mohamed Salah is looking to extend his stay at Liverpool, according to the Liverpool Echo. The Egypt forward made headlines last weekend after telling Sky Sports the club had not spoken to him about a new contract, with his current deal expiring next summer. But the newspaper reports the Reds are planning on opening talks with the 32-year-old.
Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales has reportedly backed manager Eddie Howe in his dispute with new sporting director Paul Mitchell. The Sun claims Howe and Mitchell “got off on the wrong foot” and say the pair have clashed over playing styles and transfers. But the manager has apparently got the support of Eales.
Casemiro could leave Manchester United within days, the Mirror reports. The Brazil midfielder, who joined from Real Madrid, was replaced at half-time by academy graduate Toby Collyer after a poor display in the defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. The Mirror claims Turkish club Galatasaray are keen on signing Casemiro on loan before the end of their transfer window on Friday, September 13.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Marc Guehi: Liverpool and Newcastle could be forced to pay a release clause to land Marc Guehi if he signs a new deal with Crystal Palace, according to Football Insider.
Steven Alzate: The free agent reportedly underwent a medical yesterday ahead of signing a contract with Hull. The 25-year-old departed Brighton this summer after spending two years on loan at Standard Liege.
