Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future in doubt
What the papers say
Mohamed Salah’s future is back in the spotlight after telling Sky Sports that this may be his final year at Anfield. The Egyptian forward revealed that Liverpool have not broached a new contract with him. The Egyptian has long been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.
Brentford forward Ivan Toney is in for a huge payday, pocketing the equivalent of £800,000 a week before tax in the UK after moving to Saudi club Al-Ahli, writes the Mirror.
The Sun reports that several Saudi Arabian clubs are circling Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier, with the 33-year-old right-back keen to leave the North East.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Jamal Lewis: The Newcastle defender is closing in on a move to Brazilian club Sao Paulo, Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill confirmed.
Memphis Depay: Sevilla seem to have been priced out of nabbing the 30-year-old forward, who is a free agent attracting interest across Europe after leaving Atletico Madrid, reports Marca.
Mario Hermoso: Roma are on the brink of a deal for the 29-year-old defender, who is now a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox