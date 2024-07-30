Football rumours: Napoli eye Romelu Lukaku in Victor Osimhen deal
What the papers say
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen remains a prized target during the summer transfer target. Arsenal have been linked with the 25-year-old Nigerian, but The Guardian reports Napoli would be interested in a part-exchange deal with Chelsea’s Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 31.
Republic of Ireland defender Jake O’Brien is close to sealing a move to Everton. The Guardian reports the 23-year-old has headed to Merseyside for a medical before a proposed £17million move from Lyon.
Steve Bruce could be heading back into management for the first time since leaving West Brom in 2022. According to the Daily Mail, the 63-year-old is in talks to become Jamaica manager.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Leroy Sane: Arsenal are interested in the Bayern Munich and Germany winger, 28, but Sky Germany reports he is unlikely to move this summer.
Mike Penders: Chelsea are keen on the 18-year-old Genk goalkeeper, according to Dutch outlet HLN, but would loan him back to the Belgian side.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox