Football rumours: Napoli targeting loan deal for Scott McTominay

By NewsChain Sport
What the papers say

Napoli are in talks to take Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay from Manchester United. The Times reports the Italian club want a loan deal for the 27-year-old.

Paris St Germain’s interest in Manchester United’s England winger Jadon Sancho, 24, is waning, reports the i. The French giants are also close to pulling out of the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, 25.

Arsenal’s offer for Spain midfielder Mikel Merino, 28, has been rejected by Real Sociedad, according to The Times. Merino has agreed personal terms for the move.

Yoanne Wissa, 27, has emerged as a target for Wolves. The Daily Telegraph reports the Brentford and Congo forward is wanted to reinforce the club’s attacking options.

Billy Gilmour: Napoli are closing in on a deal for the Scotland midfielder, 23, from Brighton, reports Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

Trevoh Chalobah: Bologna want to take the Chelsea defender, 25, on loan, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

