11 September 2024

Football rumours: Newcastle chiefs united on pushing for Marc Guehi capture

By NewsChain Sport
11 September 2024

What the papers say

Newcastle are focusing on a January move for England defender Marc Guehi. The Daily Telegraph reports manager Eddie Howe and sporting director have resolved their differences and are setting their sights on bringing the 24-year-old in from Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa are determined to keep hold of Colombia striker Jhon Duran. The Daily Mirror says they rejected 40 offers for the 20-year-old during the summer.

A move from Stockport to Real Madrid has been blocked by Brexit regulations. According to The Times, Andy Mangan was denied a work permit for a move to join Real’s coaching team.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Juanlu: Manchester United face opposition from Real Madrid if they pursue their interest in Sevilla’s Olympic title winning right-back, 21, according to Teamtalk.

Carney Chukwuemeka: Galatasaray are keen on taking Chelsea’s 20-year-old winger Carney Chukwuemeka on loan, reports Teamtalk.

