Football rumours: Newcastle consider Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly
What the papers say
Newcastle are considering signing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in the summer transfer window in a move to solidify their defence, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old has played 13 games in the Premier League this season and will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail also says Liverpool are interested in Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who could be available for a free transfer in the summer window.
The Sun reports Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday could look to sign Orlando City and United States forward Duncan McGuire if they survive relegation this season. The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals in 32 games for Orlando this campaign.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Nico Williams: Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Spain’s 21-year-old Athletic Bilbao winger, according to Caught Offside.
Trent Alexander-Arnold: Football Insider reports Liverpool are on the verge of locking down the defender on a new, long-term deal.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox