Football rumours: Newcastle could make move for Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong
What the papers say
Newcastle are eyeing Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, the i reports. The 18-year-old, who made his first-team debut last season, has long been tipped by scouts as having the potential to represent England.
Reports over the summer suggested interest from Paris St Germain and Real Madrid, as well as other Premier League clubs. But Chelsea have indicated Acheampong is not for sale.
Christian Eriksen claims he never considered leaving Manchester United amid rumours he was heading for an exit this summer. The Daily Mail reports United turned down a loan offer from Real Betis.
Now, days after returning to the starting line-up for the club’s win at Southampton, the 32-year-old insists he’s settled at Old Trafford, with no plans to leave.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Gabriel Magalhaes: Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with the Brazil international about a new contract, Football Insider reports.
Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea are open to letting the 23-year-old go in the January transfer window, Teamtalk reports. French club Marseille have reportedly registered interest in the Ukraine winger.
