Football rumours: Newcastle handed boost in Kalvin Phillips pursuit
What the papers say
Newcastle have reportedly been given a boost in their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips. According to a report from journalist Fabrizio Romano, cited by the Daily Mail, Juventus – Newcastle’s biggest rival for the 28-year-old’s signature – have cooled on the Manchester City midfielder due to stumbling blocks over a loan fee and salary, opening the window for the Magpies to swoop.
The Daily Mail also says former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is desperate for a return to the Premier League. The midfielder completed a £12million transfer from Liverpool to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq last summer, but has reportedly been disheartened by the side’s poor on-field form and lack of crowds. Henderson is believed to be willing to give serious consideration to any offers received this month.
And The Sun reports Newcastle could let go of midfielder Sean Longstaff if the right offer comes along.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Jean-Clair Todibo: Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan are all monitoring the Nice defender, according to RMC Sport.
Max Kilman: The Guardian says West Ham are looking at a move for the Wolves defender.
