Football rumours: Newcastle interested in Kalvin Phillips and Ruben Neves
What the papers say
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is reportedly weighing up making a bid for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves in January, according to the i newspaper.
Phillips has fallen out of favour at Manchester City, while the Mirror reports a meeting between Premier League shareholders could block Newcastle’s move for Neves as both Newcastle and Al-Hilal are owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze is close to signing a new contract with the club after he reportedly agreed to the deal in principle, the Daily Mail reports.
The Mirror says Bayern Munich will join the race to sign 24-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Zubimendi has played 12 games in LaLiga this season with a goal and an assist.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Jadon Sancho: Fabrizio Romano reports the Manchester United forward is expected to leave the Old Trafford in the January transfer window.
Casemiro: Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are interested in the 31-year-old Manchester United midfielder, according to 90min.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox