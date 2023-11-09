09 November 2023

Football rumours: Newcastle interested in Kalvin Phillips and Ruben Neves

By NewsChain Sport
09 November 2023

What the papers say

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is reportedly weighing up making a bid for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves in January, according to the i newspaper.

Phillips has fallen out of favour at Manchester City, while the Mirror reports a meeting between Premier League shareholders could block Newcastle’s move for Neves as both Newcastle and Al-Hilal are owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze is close to signing a new contract with the club after he reportedly agreed to the deal in principle, the Daily Mail reports.

The Mirror says Bayern Munich will join the race to sign 24-year-old Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Zubimendi has played 12 games in LaLiga this season with a goal and an assist.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho: Fabrizio Romano reports the Manchester United forward is expected to leave the Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Casemiro: Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are interested in the 31-year-old Manchester United midfielder, according to 90min.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Carol Vorderman quits BBC radio show over new social media guidelines

news

44 charged after Just Stop Oil protests in Whitehall and National Gallery

news

Family of Captain Sir Tom Moore ordered to demolish unauthorised spa pool

news