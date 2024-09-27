Football rumours: Newcastle progress with new Anthony Gordon contract

What the papers say

Newcastle are closing on a new long-term deal for Anthony Gordon, despite speculation he could be Liverpool-bound. The Sun reports Gordon and the club are close to agreeing terms of a contract extension.

The winger joined the St James’ Park outfit in a £45million deal from Everton in January 2023. His relationship with coach Eddie Howe has been the subject of much speculation, but the 23-year-old remains a key man for the Magpies.

Barcelona are keeping an eye on Aston Villa star Jhon Duran after his hot start to the season. The Mirror reports the club’s sporting director has “picked up the phone” to Villa over discussions of a potential transfer next summer.

Duran has enjoyed a strong start off the bench, scoring four goals in five Premier League matches so far. A potential deal with West Ham fell through over the summer because the clubs could not agree on a fee for the striker, but Newcastle and AC Milan are also reportedly interested.

Everton boss Sean Dyche has made an “impassioned plea” to be kept in his role at Goodison Park, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Dyche’s contract expires in June and his future will be decided by prospective Everton owners, the Friedken Group, if the club’s takeover is approved.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Marc Guehi: The 24-year-old star has reportedly told friends he wants to join a “bigger club” than Newcastle, Football Insider reports. Now aware of interest from Liverpool, Guehi says he would “jump” at the chance to sign with the Reds.

Mike Maignan: Chelsea has made several approaches to AC Milan about the France goalkeeper, according to Corriere dello Sport and Metro. But the Premier League side was reportedly put off by the Serie A club’s 80m euros (£66.8m) asking fee.