Football rumours: Newcastle put Angel Gomes on top of transfer targets
What the papers say
New England midfielder Angel Gomes, 24, is the top transfer target for Newcastle, according to The Sun. Liverpool, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on Lille’s former Manchester United player.
Liverpool are watching Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, according to the Liverpool Echo. Brentford are believed to value the 25-year-old at £40 million.
The Football Association have been speaking to possible candidates for the England manager’s job. The Daily Telegraph reports the conversations have continued despite interim boss Lee Carsley making an encouraging start to the role with a pair of wins.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Vanderson: Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in the Monaco and Brazil defender, 23, according to Caughtoffside.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox