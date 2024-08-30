Football rumours: Newcastle United walk away from Marc Guehi negotiations

What the papers say

Newcastle have pulled out of negotiations to recruit England defender Marc Guehi as Crystal Palace refuse to budge on the £70million fee. The Telegraph reports while the Magpies have not ruled out a last-minute signing, it looks likely they could keep quiet until January.

Newcastle had looked confident of signing Guehi throughout the summer, but Palace refused to lower their asking price during several rounds of negotiations. While the deal is not dead, it looks increasingly unlikely it will meet the Friday night cut-off.

Time is running out for England and Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who could be left in limbo as the transfer deadline looms, the Daily Mirror reports. Saudi Pro League Club Ah-Ahli held discussions with Brentford over a potential deal, but no offer has been made by a Premier League club despite early interest.

This leaves Toney in a race against time as the European transfer window closes on Friday night. Alternatively, a move to Ah-Ahli would have to take place before the Middle Eastern transfer window slams shut on Monday.

Arsenal continue to weigh up late bids for Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman or Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling. The Independent reports Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for an “explosive” player to expand the team’s attacking options. Top target Nico Williams has opted to stay in Spain.

Arteta reportedly has a strong relationship with Sterling stemming from their time at Manchester City, but has reservations about his high weekly salary, reported to be £325,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.

Players to watch

Caoimhin Kelleher: Liverpool have rejected a cash offer from Nottingham Forest for the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland goalkeeper. The Athletic reports the Merseyside club are uninterested in selling at this time.

Edon Zhegrova: According to Football Insider, Fulham is considering a late play for the Lille winger before the transfer window closes. Cottagers manager Marco Silva is keen to improve the side’s attacking options after losing Willian and Bobby Decordova-Reid in a double blow earlier this summer.