Football rumours: No word on Son Heung-min’s Tottenham contract extension

What the papers say

Tottenham have yet to kickstart talks to extend captain Son Heung-min’s contract. The Times says Spurs plan to take up the option to extend the forward’s contract before the end of the year, but Son himself said the option is yet to be triggered.

Son has played eight games for the Spurs since the start of the season and 414 times in total, scoring 164 goals.

Kieran Trippier is “desperate” to move on from Newcastle United as three top European clubs chase the full-back, according to The Sun. The former England defender reportedly almost exited St James Park in the summer but was unable to lock down a deal before the transfer window closed. Reports suggest Trippier has told Eddie Howe he wants a fresh start outside the Premier League, with Fenerbahce, AC Milan and Atalanta all monitoring developments.

Deciding Everton manager Sean Dyche’s fate will be prospective owner Dan Friedkin’s first act when his £500million club takeover is approved.

The Mirrors reports the club have shelved talks over an extension on Dyche’s contract until the takeover deal is complete. His current contract will expire in July 2025. Friedkin’s Goodison Park purchase still needs to be ratified by the Premier League, FA and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Rodrygo: Liverpool are ready to make a play for the Brazil winger if Mohamed Salah leaves the club at the end of the season, Fichajes reports.

Castello Lukeba: Chelsea are reportedly eyeing off the 21-year-old as they continue their hunt for fresh, young talent, according to TeamTalk. The young defender is seen as a “top talent” and has been watched by club recruiters on more than one occasion.