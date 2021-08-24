Football rumours: Nuno Espirito Santo seeks Adama Traore reunion

What the papers say

Nuno Espirito Santo is looking to bring Wolves forward Adama Traore to his new post at Tottenham, writes the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old Spain international has made more than 100 appearances for the Molineux side after being signed by Nuno from Middlesbrough and could be worth around £40million, the paper says.

Arsenal could let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the Emirates, the Daily Mirror writes. The striker was top scorer for the Gunners in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, but he could be moving away to free up his wages should the right offer come in for the Gabon international.

Tottenham believe they will keep hold of Harry Kane as Manchester City are well short of their valuation of the striker, according to the Daily Mail. Kane has been subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer and the north London side will be holding out for a sum approaching £150m for the England captain.

Manchester United's Phil Jones could be on his way out of Old Trafford

Phil Jones could be on his way out of Manchester United after a decade at the club, writes the Daily Express. Jones, 29, has fallen down the pecking order at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and could be open to a move to a Championship club.

Chelsea will look to bolster their midfield with Saul Niguez, with the Stamford Bridge club keen on agreeing a loan deal for the Atletico Madrid player, The Daily Telegraph says.

Willian: The Arsenal winger could be on the verge of leaving the Gunners after just one season, with a free transfer to Corinthians looking likely, reports the Daily Mail.

Jules Kounde: Chelsea are stepping up their interest in the Sevilla defender and could be looking to table a cash plus Kurt Zouma deal, writes the Daily Star.

Jonathan Bamba: West Ham are running the rule over the midfielder who is currently at Ligue 1 side Lille as a potential alternative should a deal for Jesse Lingard not materialise, according to the Daily Express.