Football rumours: Paris St Germain line up £80m move for Marcus Rashford
What the papers say
The future of Marcus Rashford at Manchester United continues to attract plenty of speculation. The Daily Star says Paris St-Germain are preparing an £80million bid for the England forward, 26, on a weekly salary of £500,000 a week.
United are prioritising a centre-back on their summer shopping list, according to i Sport. As well as Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, Juventus’ Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer, 26, is among their top targets.
Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala, 21, reports the Daily Mail. Chelsea would collect a sell-on fee if Bayern Munich opt to sell for around £80million.
Arsenal are looking across the Atlantic for a potential replacement for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The Daily Telegraph says they are keen on 23-year-old Columbus Crew and United States goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.
Players to watch
Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea are willing to sell the 30-year-old striker, who is on loan at Roma, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, currently on loan at Real Madrid, to Saudi Pro League clubs, reports Talksport.
Matias Soule: Southampton will target the Argentinian striker, 20, from Juventus if they return to the Premier League, according to Italian outfit Calciomercato, with Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Aston Villa also interested.
