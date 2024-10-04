Football rumours: Paris St Germain to step up pursuit of Mohamed Salah
What the papers say
Paris St Germain have plans to step up their pursuit of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, The Sun reports. The Egypt striker is out of contract at the end of the season and yet to finalise a new deal with the Reds. The French club reportedly feel Salah has at least three years to offer at the sport’s highest level. He has reportedly also received offers to move to Saudi Arabia but the newspaper reports he has “little interest” in making the move.
Newcastle are likely to revive their interest in defender Marc Guehi in January. According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies expect Crystal Palace will be “more willing to sell” than they were over the summer period. United sporting director Paul Mitchell was reportedly “furious” with Palace chairman Steve Parish after prolonged negotiations fell apart at the last minute over the summer.
The Sun reports Juventus and Barcelona are keeping an eye on Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho. Manchester United have valued the 20-year-old young gun at £50million. It is reported that both clubs are tracking Garnacho, who has spent the start of the season on the bench under Erik ten Hag, and could be willing to put forward bids in the summer.
Players to watch
Jhon Duran: Chelsea remain interested in the 20-year-old, but Aston Villa may ask for more than £80m for the forward. TeamTalk reports the Colombian international’s price is rising after his impressive start to the season.
Kerem Akturkoglu: Manchester United are preparing a £34million move for Benfica winger Kerem Akturkoglu, according to Fichajes.
