20 May 2022

Football rumours: Paul Pogba turned down City to not disappoint United fans

By NewsChain Sport
20 May 2022

What the papers say

Paul Pogba got as far as agreeing personal terms with Manchester City in negotiations over a transfer, but pulled the plug because the 29-year-old midfielder was concerned about a backlash from United fans, according to The Times.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that United are on the verge of securing Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. The 20-year-old defender has been linked with a transfer which would see him follow Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford and the paper writes that his agent has dropped a hint.

On outgoings at the club, United’s Dean Henderson is close to moving to Newcastle, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 25-year-old goalkeeper could move on a season-long loan or a permanent transfer.

United’s Dean Henderson is close to moving to Newcastle, according to the Manchester Evening News (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

And Newcastle will begin discussions with coach Eddie Howe over a new contract, according to the Daily Mail which writes that the deal is a reward for steering the club away from relegation.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Clement Lenglet: Spanish publication Sport writes that Tottenham are interested in a loan for the 26-year-old Barcelona defender.

Kylian Mbappe: French publication L’Equipe writes that the 23-year-old Paris St-Germain striker will announce his intentions about his future on Sunday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Revealed: Winners of Britain’s biggest EuroMillions jackpot of £184m

news

Sunak faces calls for swift action to address cost-of-living crisis

financial news

Man charged with assault after Billy Sharp knocked to ground at end of Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United play-off

football