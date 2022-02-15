15 February 2022

Football rumours: Paul Pogba undecided on Man Utd future as PSG prepare offer

15 February 2022

Paris St Germain are preparing an enticing offer for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to the Daily Mail. But the 28-year-old, who is also being monitored by Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, has not ruled out staying at Old Trafford.

Chelsea forward Armando Broja has left open a move to Arsenal, according to the Daily Express. Mikel Arteta has reportedly become interested in the 20-year-old while watching his performances on loan at Southampton.

Armando Broja is currently on loan to Southampton from Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA). (PA Wire)

After Arsenal failed to secure any forward replacements for 32-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January window, the Mirror reports that Arteta had snubbed a deal with Paris St Germain that would have secured them 28-year-old Mauro Icardi. The same paper adds that they may look to convert 20-year-old Gabriel Martinelli into a centre-forward in the summer instead of finding a replacement.

Diego Carlos: Newcastle will offer Sevilla a fresh deal for the 28-year-old defender in the summer, according to Marca.

Nico Gonzalez: The same publication reports the 20-year-old Barcelona midfielder is being monitored by Manchester City and two other unnamed Premier League teams.

