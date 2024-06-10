Football rumours: Phil Foden to become best paid British player in history
What the papers say
Manchester City are on the verge of making Phil Foden the highest-paid British player in history, according to the Sun. The 24-year-old England international could reportedly get a pay rise to £375,000 per week this summer.
Bayern Munich have rekindled their interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, writes the Mail. The Portugal international was close to joining the Bundesliga side last summer and they have now reportedly made an opening offer of around £30million for the 28-year-old.
The Mirror reports Arsenal have been told they will have to spend £50m to acquire Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Joshua Zirkzee: Arsenal and Manchester United remain keen on the 23-year-old Dutch forward, who currently plays for Bologna and is also being eyed by AC Milan, according to Sky Sports.
Arthur Okonkwo: Talksport reports that Wrexham are in talks with the English goalkeeper over a permanent deal after Arsenal released him.
Rodrigo Gomes: Wolves have agreed a deal to sign Braga’s 20-year-old Portuguese wide player, says the Athletic.
