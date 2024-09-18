Football rumours: Premier League clubs circling Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka
What the papers say
Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is reportedly high on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs after being replaced in the first XI by Joao Palhinha. According to The Sun, Manchester United and West Ham are keeping close tabs on the 29-year-old, who is said to be unhappy after being axed by new boss Vincent Kompany.
Meanwhile, The Independent reports Rodri headlines a list of top transfer targets for Real Madrid. The club is said to be determined to maintain a strong relationship with the Spanish national team – which the Manchester City midfielder has become a central figure of.
The paper says the club also have intentions on pursuing Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, and either Arsenal defender William Saliba or Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Angel Gomes: Newcastle are among a number of English clubs interested in the Lille midfielder, reports Football Insider.
Joel Matip: HITC says Bournemouth, Fulham and Wolves are interested in the free agent Cameroon defender.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox