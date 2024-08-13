Football rumours: Premier League clubs keen on Kalvin Phillips loan deal
What the papers say
Kalvin Phillips will reportedly have plenty of suitors with Manchester City willing to let the England midfielder, 28, leave on another loan. Ipswich, Everton and Fulham are among those interested, according to the Manchester Evening News.
Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has emerged as a target for Newcastle. The i reports the 22-year-old could replace Miguel Almiron, 30, if the Paraguay midfielder is sold to Charlotte FC.
Another Paraguayan could be heading towards the Premier League. Nottingham Forest are close to clinching the transfer of striker Ramon Sosa, 24, for around £11million from Talleres in Argentina, according to The Telegraph.
Red Bull Salzburg are chasing Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark, 19. The Times say the Austrian club have made a third bid close to the £10million asking price after having an £8million offer rejected.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton’s England international, 27, is among several striker options discussed by Manchester United this summer, reports Sky Sports.
Adam Hlozek: Sky Germany reports Leicester now need to agree terms with the Czech Republic striker, 22, after reaching an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over a loan with an obligation to buy.
