01 July 2024

Football rumours: Premier League clubs tracking Riccardo Calafiori

By NewsChain Sport
Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori is attracting interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and West Ham, according to the Daily Express. The 22-year-old Bologna star is likely to cost more than £40 million.

Manchester City are looking to Germany for a couple of potential targets. The Sun reports Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 29, and RB Leipzig’s Spain winger Dani Olmo, 26, are on their radar.

Emile Smith Rowe is catching the eye of Crystal Palace. But The Sun says the England midfielder, 23, wants to stay at Arsenal.

Matthijs de Ligt: Manchester United have opened talks with Bayern Munich’s 24-year-old Netherlands centre-back, reports Sky Sports Germany.

